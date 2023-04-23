Ellevest Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.