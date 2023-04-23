Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 15,225 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVRx were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CVRX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 184.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

