Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 2,986 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after buying an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,800,000 after buying an additional 1,363,422 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

