Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 4,722 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $140.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Read More

