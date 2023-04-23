Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,820 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Integer worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE ITGR opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

