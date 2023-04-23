Emerald Advisers LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,689,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $506.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $591.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

