Emerald Advisers LLC Has $552,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.