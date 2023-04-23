Emerald Advisers LLC Has $75,000 Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Enovix by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enovix by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enovix by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

