Emerald Advisers LLC Has $750,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

