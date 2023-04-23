Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 33,284 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

