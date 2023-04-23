Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

