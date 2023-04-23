Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $760,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,843 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after acquiring an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470,901 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $10.89 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.