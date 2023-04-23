Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.23% of Utz Brands worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32,495.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 484,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 458,624 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 211,405 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,300.00%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

