Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.83% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

