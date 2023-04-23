Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $398,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

