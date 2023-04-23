Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

WBS opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

