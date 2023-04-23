Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

