Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 206 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $213.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $62,467,406 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.