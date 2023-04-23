Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 46,464 Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,464 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $8.97 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

