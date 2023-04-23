Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 48,551 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,551 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

