Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

