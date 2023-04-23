ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

