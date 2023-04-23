Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.12 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,860.34 or 0.06730793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $224.01 billion and $7.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,414,184 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

