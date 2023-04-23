Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($92.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

About Euronext

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

