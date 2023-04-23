Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.85 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $99.85 million and $1.23 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

