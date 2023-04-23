Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

EVFM stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100, an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

