Fetch.ai Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $280.47 million and $34.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,206,950 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

