Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.67.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.90 and its 200-day moving average is $501.89. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.