Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,300 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

