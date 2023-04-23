Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,625 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $372.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

