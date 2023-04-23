Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

