Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $448,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

