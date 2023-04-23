Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $770,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.11. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.