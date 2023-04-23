Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $847,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

