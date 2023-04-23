Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $173,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

