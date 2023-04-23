Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $140.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

