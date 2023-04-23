Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

