Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and $145.38 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00018983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 419,712,290 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

