Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $128.54 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00019215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $128.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 419,656,561 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

