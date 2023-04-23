Financial Analysis: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 5 4 0 2.44 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $11.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

This table compares Marathon Digital and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 12.68 -$686.74 million ($5.67) -1.57 CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.00 -$13.88 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -571.35% -23.22% -9.93% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

