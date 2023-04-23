Financial Review: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and WiSA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million 0.28 -$10.75 million ($0.48) -5.90 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.49 -$16.15 million ($103.00) -0.01

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.62% -17.25% -6.58% WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VIA optronics and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16,465.66%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Risk & Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

