First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 2,968 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

