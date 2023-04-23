First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

