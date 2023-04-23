First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

