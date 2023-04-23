First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 4,772,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

