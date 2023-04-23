First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XEL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

