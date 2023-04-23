First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 770,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

