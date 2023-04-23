First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.