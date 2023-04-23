First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 24,008 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.02. 11,560,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

