First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,023,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.23. 480,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.05. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.